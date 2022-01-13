News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Suffolk road closed after serious crash overnight

Angus Williams

Published: 7:36 AM January 13, 2022
Suffolk police closed Ringfield Road, near Ilketshall, after a serious crash in the early hours of January 13 - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A road in north Suffolk has been closed after a serious crash in the early hours of this morning.

Police have closed Ringsfield Road, near the staggered crossroads outside Ilketshall, after a "serious" crash just after 2am this morning (Thursday, January 13).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police described the crash as "serious" and confirmed that the road was closed while recovery took place at the scene.

She did not provide any further details.

Three fire crews attended the scene of the crash just after 2am and were at the scene until at least 3am.

