News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into tree on roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:02 AM October 10, 2022
Updated: 11:58 AM October 10, 2022
A coach has crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Colchester

A coach has crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Colchester - Credit: Nigel Butfield

A number of children have been taken to hospital after a coach that was transporting them to school crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Colchester. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Cymbelline Way, close to the A12. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Colchester

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Colchester - Credit: Lewis Adams

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers were called reports of a crash involving two vehicles at about 9am today. 

The driver of the coach has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

The police spokesman also confirmed that some of the children on board the coach have been taken to hospital. 

A coach has crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Colchester

The driver of the coach has been taken to hospital with serious injuries - Credit: Lewis Adams

Their injuries have not been described as life-threatening or life-changing. 

Colchester County High School has contacted parents of the children involved in the crash.

A coach has crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Colchester

Fire engines at the scene of the crash near the A12 in Colchester - Credit: Lewis Adams

Most Read

  1. 1 Could you offer these pets their forever home in Suffolk?
  2. 2 Suffolk village café set to go under the hammer with new guide price
  3. 3 Planners call for 18 rural Suffolk homes to be rejected
  1. 4 A12 in east Suffolk reopens after two-vehicle crash
  2. 5 Thousands of sausage dogs descend on beach to 'smash' world record
  3. 6 Porsches and Ferraris rev up Sunday morning on Suffolk seafront
  4. 7 CCTV released after man follows 16-year-old girl
  5. 8 Revealed: The most popular baby names in Suffolk last year
  6. 9 Almost 750 homes in east Suffolk without electricity after power cut
  7. 10 Four-bed home with 'jaw dropping' feature in the lounge for sale for £850k

Cymbelline Way is currently closed as a result of the crash.

There are already severe delays in the area due to a separate crash on the A12

A12
Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Orford Quay

'Sleepy' Suffolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Arthur Baggett

Ed Sheeran | Video

'I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!' says 10-year-old Arthur

Dolly Carter

person
Lee Evans celebrates putting Ipswich Town in front at Morecambe from the penalty spot.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Morecambe unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
James and Lori Clark with their son Roman

West Suffolk Hospital | Updated

'Devastating' loss for couple who lost their four-day-old son

Dolly Carter

person