Children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into tree on roundabout

Updated

A coach has crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Colchester - Credit: Nigel Butfield

A number of children have been taken to hospital after a coach that was transporting them to school crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Colchester.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Cymbelline Way, close to the A12.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Colchester - Credit: Lewis Adams

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers were called reports of a crash involving two vehicles at about 9am today.

The driver of the coach has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The police spokesman also confirmed that some of the children on board the coach have been taken to hospital.

The driver of the coach has been taken to hospital with serious injuries - Credit: Lewis Adams

Their injuries have not been described as life-threatening or life-changing.

Colchester County High School has contacted parents of the children involved in the crash.

Fire engines at the scene of the crash near the A12 in Colchester - Credit: Lewis Adams

Cymbelline Way is currently closed as a result of the crash.

There are already severe delays in the area due to a separate crash on the A12.