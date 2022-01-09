News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed after 'serious' crash involving car and two cyclists

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:36 PM January 9, 2022
Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two cyclists and a car

Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two cyclists and a car - Credit: Essex Police

A country road is currently closed after a serious crash involving a car and two cyclists near Braintree. 

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in Fairstead Road just before 10.30am today, Sunday, January 9. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The road is closed while we investigate and we’d urge people to avoid the area."

Anyone with any information or who has any dash cam footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 336 of January 9. 

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


Essex Live News
Essex Police
Braintree News

