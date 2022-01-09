Road closed after 'serious' crash involving car and two cyclists

Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two cyclists and a car - Credit: Essex Police

A country road is currently closed after a serious crash involving a car and two cyclists near Braintree.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in Fairstead Road just before 10.30am today, Sunday, January 9.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The road is closed while we investigate and we’d urge people to avoid the area."

Anyone with any information or who has any dash cam footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 336 of January 9.

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



