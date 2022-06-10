News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed as car left on its roof after crash in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:54 PM June 10, 2022
Suffolk Police have closed Eriswell Road near Mildenhall after a two-vehicle collision left a car on its roof

Suffolk Police have closed Eriswell Road near Mildenhall after a two-vehicle collision left a car on its roof - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A road in west Suffolk has been closed after a two-vehicle crash which left a car on its roof.

The incident happened shortly before 11.40am today in Eriswell Road, off Holywell Road, between Mildenhall and Lakenheath.

Officers from Suffolk police, as well as the ambulance service and fire crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket, responded to the incident. 

One motorist became trapped in their vehicle and had to be rescued by the fire service. 

A police spokesman has confirmed that none of the injuries sustained are thought to be life-changing or life-threatening. 

Eriswell Road currently remains closed, as both of the vehicles involved in the incident will require recovery. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

A man has died after falling from a bridge in Haverhill

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ian Crook agreed to join Ipswich from Norwich in 1996 before later pulling out of the deal

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Portsmouth chief uses failed Town move as cautionary transfer tale 

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1113 between Stowmarket and Needham Market

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road near Stowmarket closed as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The incidents happened in Bury St Edmunds, west Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Police release CCTV after £200 fraudulently spent on bank card

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon