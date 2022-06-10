Road closed as car left on its roof after crash in west Suffolk

Suffolk Police have closed Eriswell Road near Mildenhall after a two-vehicle collision left a car on its roof - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A road in west Suffolk has been closed after a two-vehicle crash which left a car on its roof.

The incident happened shortly before 11.40am today in Eriswell Road, off Holywell Road, between Mildenhall and Lakenheath.

Officers from Suffolk police, as well as the ambulance service and fire crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket, responded to the incident.

One motorist became trapped in their vehicle and had to be rescued by the fire service.

A police spokesman has confirmed that none of the injuries sustained are thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Eriswell Road currently remains closed, as both of the vehicles involved in the incident will require recovery.