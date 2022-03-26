Road closed in Icklingham due to police incident
Published: 11:07 AM March 26, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The B1112 in Icklingham has been closed following the ambulance service making a "call of concern" to the police.
Both services are currently on the scene of the incident.
The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.
More to follow.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.