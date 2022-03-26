News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed in Icklingham due to police incident

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:07 AM March 26, 2022
The b1112 is closed at Icklingham

The B1112 is closed at Icklingham - Credit: Google Maps

The B1112 in Icklingham has been closed following the ambulance service making a "call of concern" to the police.

Both services are currently on the scene of the incident. 

The extent of any injuries is currently unknown. 

More to follow. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


 

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

