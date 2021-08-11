Road blocked after crash involving two vehicles near A12
Published: 11:57 AM August 11, 2021
- Credit: Matthew Usher
One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an Audi and a van near the A12 between Wickham Market and Saxmundham.
Police were called to the incident in Little Glemham just after 8am today, Wednesday, August 11, to reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Suffolk police said the road was blocked and the ambulance service was also called to the scene.
The ambulance was stood down as the person decided to make their own way to the hospital.
Any injuries are not yet known.
Recovery arrived at 9.30am and it is believed the road is now clear.
