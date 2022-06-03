News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Section of A140 closed after crash involving two vehicles

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:47 AM June 3, 2022
The incident happened at the roundabout near Brome

The incident happened at the roundabout near Brome - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 has been closed after a crash near the roundabout at Brome, in Suffolk. 

Suffolk police were called to the collision, which involved two vehicles, at 11am today (June 3). 

Some of the people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. The ambulance service is currently on the scene. 

Traffic is currently queueing as far back as Yaxley to the south, and as far north as Scole. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police has said that the road will be reopening shortly.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

A140 Suffolk News

