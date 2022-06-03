Section of A140 closed after crash involving two vehicles

The incident happened at the roundabout near Brome - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 has been closed after a crash near the roundabout at Brome, in Suffolk.

Suffolk police were called to the collision, which involved two vehicles, at 11am today (June 3).

Some of the people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. The ambulance service is currently on the scene.

Traffic is currently queueing as far back as Yaxley to the south, and as far north as Scole.

A spokesman for Suffolk police has said that the road will be reopening shortly.

