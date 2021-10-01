Road closed as emergency services called to crash in village near Newmarket

Published: 4:35 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM October 1, 2021

Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash in a village near Newmarket.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to Denham Road in Dalham shortly before 3pm on Friday.

Police are currently at the scene of a single vehicle RTC near #Newmarket. Police, fire service and ambulance were called to Denham Road at #Dalham at just before 2.55pm. The road is currently closed while the emergency services are in attendance. — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 1, 2021

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a car had crashed and the road had been closed by officers.

Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews are in attendance.

The condition of the motorist involved in the incident is not known at this time.

You may also want to watch:

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.