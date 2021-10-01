News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed as emergency services called to crash in village near Newmarket

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:35 PM October 1, 2021
Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash

Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash in a village near Newmarket. 

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to Denham Road in Dalham shortly before 3pm on Friday.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a car had crashed and the road had been closed by officers.

Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews are in attendance.

The condition of the motorist involved in the incident is not known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

