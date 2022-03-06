News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road near A12 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:53 PM March 6, 2022
A carriageway on the A12 has been closed after a crash involving "multiple vehicles"

The B1070 near the A12 in East Bergholt is currently closed in both directions - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road near the A12 is currently closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash. 

Officers were called to the B1070 at East Bergholt this morning following reports that two vehicles had collided.   

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the road is closed in both directions near the junction with the A12. 

Minor injuries have been reported by officers at the scene of the crash.

The road is expected to reopen again shortly, the spokeswoman added. 

A12
East Bergholt News
A12 Suffolk News

