Road near A12 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

The B1070 near the A12 in East Bergholt is currently closed in both directions - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road near the A12 is currently closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the B1070 at East Bergholt this morning following reports that two vehicles had collided.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the road is closed in both directions near the junction with the A12.

Minor injuries have been reported by officers at the scene of the crash.

The road is expected to reopen again shortly, the spokeswoman added.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



