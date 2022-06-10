News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays after road through Suffolk village closes due to police incident

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:17 PM June 10, 2022
Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road.

Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road. - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently delays around a road through a Suffolk village after police closed it off this evening.

Westleton Road in Darsham, near Saxmundham, was closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road at about 6pm this evening due to an unknown police incident.

An ambulance crew is also on the scene.

Traffic is reported to be coping well; however, there are some delays at the junction with the A12 at the end of the road.


