Delays after road through Suffolk village closes due to police incident

Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road. - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently delays around a road through a Suffolk village after police closed it off this evening.

Westleton Road in Darsham, near Saxmundham, was closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road at about 6pm this evening due to an unknown police incident.

An ambulance crew is also on the scene.

Westleton Road, Darsham is closed due to an ongoing incident involving police and ambulance. Please avoid the area if possible #suffolkroads — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) June 10, 2022

Traffic is reported to be coping well; however, there are some delays at the junction with the A12 at the end of the road.



