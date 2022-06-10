Delays after road through Suffolk village closes due to police incident
Published: 7:17 PM June 10, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
There are currently delays around a road through a Suffolk village after police closed it off this evening.
Westleton Road in Darsham, near Saxmundham, was closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road at about 6pm this evening due to an unknown police incident.
An ambulance crew is also on the scene.
Traffic is reported to be coping well; however, there are some delays at the junction with the A12 at the end of the road.