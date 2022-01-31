Fallen tree blocks road off A11 in west Suffolk

The A11 at Barton Mills has been closed due to a fallen tree - Credit: NSRAPT

A road off the A11 in west Suffolk has been closed in both directions after a tree was blown over.

Tuddenham Road, which connects Tuddenham and the A11 at Barton Mills, has been sealed off by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT).

Road currently closed in both directions from Barton Mills A11 and Tuddenham Village @MildnhallPolice due to a fallen tree blocking the road.



Please drive to the conditions and expect to meet a fallen tree round the next bend! Can you stop in time?

NSRAPT said on Twitter: "Please drive to the conditions and expect to meet a fallen tree round the next bend."

The incident comes as the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich had its speed limit reduced due to wind speeds approaching 40mph.

