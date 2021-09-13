5 roadworks in Suffolk to watch out for this week

Published: 6:00 AM September 13, 2021

Roadworks are being carried out in Suffolk this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are roadworks being carried out throughout Suffolk this week - here's a handful for motorists to plan their journeys around.

A1214 London Road, Ipswich

A lane closure has been put in place in the road connecting Ipswich town centre and the Copdock Interchange for the A12 and A14.

A temporary speed limit has also been introduced, with the lane set to be blocked off until December.

A154 Candlet Road, Felixstowe

You may also want to watch:

Emergency works on one of the roads out of Felixstowe mean motorists could face delays as they travel to and from the A14.

Two-way traffic lights have been set up in Candlet Road and a temporary speed limit has been put in place.

The Terrace, Aldeburgh

Work has started in this road near Aldeburgh's High Street and a section of the road is expected to be closed until November.

The partial closure is due to the construction of a nearby home.

Station Road, Little Saxham

Station Road in Little Saxham, near Bury St Edmunds, will be closed until September 24 due to Suffolk County Council works.

There is a nearby business park near the roadworks and the diversion route takes motorists onto the A14.

Palace Street, Newmarket

Newmarket's Rutland Arms Hotel is being demolished and a section of Palace Steet, off High Street, will remain closed until Thursday.

The road will be shut off outside the TK Maxx store.



