5 roadworks in Suffolk to watch out for this week

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 AM September 13, 2021   
Road closed sign

Roadworks are being carried out in Suffolk this week

There are roadworks being carried out throughout Suffolk this week - here's a handful for motorists to plan their journeys around.

A1214 London Road, Ipswich

A lane closure has been put in place in the road connecting Ipswich town centre and the Copdock Interchange for the A12 and A14.

A temporary speed limit has also been introduced, with the lane set to be blocked off until December.

A154 Candlet Road, Felixstowe

Emergency works on one of the roads out of Felixstowe mean motorists could face delays as they travel to and from the A14.

Two-way traffic lights have been set up in Candlet Road and a temporary speed limit has been put in place.

The Terrace, Aldeburgh

Work has started in this road near Aldeburgh's High Street and a section of the road is expected to be closed until November.

The partial closure is due to the construction of a nearby home.

Station Road, Little Saxham

Station Road in Little Saxham, near Bury St Edmunds, will be closed until September 24 due to Suffolk County Council works.

There is a nearby business park near the roadworks and the diversion route takes motorists onto the A14.

Palace Street, Newmarket

Newmarket's Rutland Arms Hotel is being demolished and a section of Palace Steet, off High Street, will remain closed until Thursday.

The road will be shut off outside the TK Maxx store.


