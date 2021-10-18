5 roadworks in Suffolk to plan your journeys around this week

Published: 10:04 AM October 18, 2021

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this weekend (file photo) - Credit: Gregg Brown

There are a number of roadworks taking place in Suffolk throughout this week — here are five to watch out for and plan your journeys around.

Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds

CityFibre works started in this Bury St Edmunds one-way street this week and are expected to be completed by November 12.

A diversion will take motorists down the adjacent Whiting Street to reach Westgate Street, leading into the town centre.

Museum Street, Ipswich

Museum Street near Ipswich town centre remains closed throughout this week for ongoing CityFibre works to upgrade the area's broadband.

Roadworks shut off the one-way street last week in one of the many CityFibre projects that have taken place in Suffolk over recent months.

The Causeway and School Street, Needham Market

Starting later this week, these roadworks could affect motorists looking to head to Needham Market Community Centre and the town centre.

The GTC works are expected to last until October 31.

Bramford Lane, Ipswich

Cadent gas works have forced this busy Ipswich road at the junction with Eustace Road to be closed since last week, with the project expected to be completed by Friday.

Motorists will be diverted around the roadworks through nearby Bramford Road.

Garrison Lane, Felixstowe

Works outside the Lidl supermarket near Felixstowe town centre are continuing this week.

Motorists can follow a detour along the seafront to avoid the works.