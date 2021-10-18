5 roadworks in Suffolk to plan your journeys around this week
- Credit: Gregg Brown
There are a number of roadworks taking place in Suffolk throughout this week — here are five to watch out for and plan your journeys around.
Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds
CityFibre works started in this Bury St Edmunds one-way street this week and are expected to be completed by November 12.
A diversion will take motorists down the adjacent Whiting Street to reach Westgate Street, leading into the town centre.
Museum Street, Ipswich
Museum Street near Ipswich town centre remains closed throughout this week for ongoing CityFibre works to upgrade the area's broadband.
You may also want to watch:
Roadworks shut off the one-way street last week in one of the many CityFibre projects that have taken place in Suffolk over recent months.
The Causeway and School Street, Needham Market
Most Read
- 1 The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk
- 2 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
- 3 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-2 draw at Cambridge
- 4 2,000 patients visit A&E because they are feeling depressed
- 5 Town get home draw in FA Cup First Round as ex-Blues head to Sudbury
- 6 North Stander: Nowhere near good enough at this stage of the season
- 7 Jailed in Suffolk: J Block gang members and man who attacked train station staff
- 8 'There's something missing in this team' - Town fans on draw at Cambridge
- 9 Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds
- 10 Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront
Starting later this week, these roadworks could affect motorists looking to head to Needham Market Community Centre and the town centre.
The GTC works are expected to last until October 31.
Bramford Lane, Ipswich
Cadent gas works have forced this busy Ipswich road at the junction with Eustace Road to be closed since last week, with the project expected to be completed by Friday.
Motorists will be diverted around the roadworks through nearby Bramford Road.
Garrison Lane, Felixstowe
Works outside the Lidl supermarket near Felixstowe town centre are continuing this week.
Motorists can follow a detour along the seafront to avoid the works.