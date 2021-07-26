7 roadworks in Suffolk to be aware of this week

Published: 10:25 AM July 26, 2021

Checkout where roadworks will be taking place in Suffolk this week - Credit: Gregg Brown

With school holidays well under way you may well be heading out and about on the county's roads this week. Before you head out check our roadworks guide for what you can expect.

A14

There are a number of overnight roadworks on the A14 this week largely in the Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket area.

Roads are being closed westbound overnight from 8pm on July 30 until 6am on July 31 between j42 and j40 and between j43 and j42.

Hadleigh

Benton Street will be closed between Raven Way and Cranworth Road until July 30.

There is a 20-minute long diversion in place heading along the A1071 up to the Copdock Interchange. From there take the A12 to Holton St Mary to get back to Hadleigh.

Haverhill

Openreach works are closing part of the B1061 near Haverhill until July 30.

A 15-minute diversion is in place via Water Lane, Rowley Hill, Sturmer Road, Lord's Croft Lane, Weatting Road and Haverhill Road.

Hessett

Work by Anglian Water will close part of the Green in Hessett until July 29.

A 20-minute long diversion route will take you through Manor road, Felsham Road, Bury Road, Church Road, Rattlesden Road, Gedding Road, Drinkstone Road and The Street.

Knodishall

School Road is closed between Leiston Road and Saxmundham Road until July 30.

The diversion is via Saxmundham Road, Waterloo Avenue and the B1069.

Stutton

Part of the B1080 will be closed for the next few weeks because of work by Openreach.

The road will be closed from near the junction with the A137 to near the Gardener's Arms in Stutton.

The diversion route takes you up the A137 to the Wherstead Interchange and back out on the B1456 and B1080 through Holbrook and Stutton.

Woodbridge

Part of Chapel Street in the centre of the town is closed for work by UK Power Networks until Tuesday.

A diversion is in place which takes you around the town through New Street, St John's Street, the Thoroughfare, Pytches Road, North Hill, Bredfield Street, Angel Lane and Theatre Street.