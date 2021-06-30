5 roadworks in Suffolk you should know about this week

Published: 10:54 AM June 30, 2021

A14 and A11 partial closures at Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A carriageway on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds will be closed between 8pm and 5am from June 30 to July 1 for barrier repairs.

The A14 westbound from junction 37 (Newmarket) to junction 33 (Impington) will also have lane closures and reduced speed limits in place due to barrier repair works. These will run from 9pm to 6am on July 4 and 5.

Part of the A11 junction 36 (Newmarket) to Six Mile Bottom southbound carriageway will also be closed over a similar timeframe.





Framlingham closure

Pembroke Road, in Framlingham, will be closed between 9.30am and 2pm for pothole repairs.

A diversion will be in place along the B1116 and B1119.





Hacheston and A12 slip road

A section of the B1078 Main Road in Hacheston, as well as the A12 Hacheston northbound slip road, will be closed for carriageway resurfacing.

The closure will run from June 28 to July 3, between 7pm and 5am each day.

There is a diversion along the A12, the B1078 and B1438 for northbound traffic and the B1078 and A12 for southbound traffic.





Henstead closure

The B1127 Hulver Road, from Hulver Street, will be closed for road repairs on July 1 between 9.30am and noon.

A diversion will be in place via the B1127, A145, A146, A1145, A1117, A12 and B1127.





Redgrave and Botesdale

The B1113 Lopham Road, Gallows Hill, The Street and Hall Lane are to be closed for drainage works, to fix a blocked gully network.

The route will be closed from June 28 to July 12, between 8am and 5pm each day.

A diversion will be in place along Ipswich Road, Needham Road, Poplar Hill, Hollingsworth Road and the A1308.