7 roadworks you should be aware of this week

Published: 4:14 PM August 22, 2021

The roadworks taking place in Suffolk you should know about this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk between August 23 and 29 including a lane closure on the A14 over the Orwell Bridge.

For a stress-free commute to work or planned day out here are seven pieces of roadworks you should be aware of:

A14

One lane of eastbound carriageway of the A14 near the Orwell Bridge will be closed overnight between Wednesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 26.

Highways England will be carrying out communication works on behalf of Ringway and a reduced speed limit is likely to be in place.

Brockley

The Bury Road will be closed between Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27 to allow Suffolk County Council to carry out essential roadworks.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for any journeys as a 39km diversion route will be in place which is expected to take around 50 minutes.

Needham Market

Grinstead Hill will be closed until Wednesday, August 25 as Anglia Water are carrying out essential works.

A 32.2km diversion route has been put in place by authorities which will add on around 45 minutes.

Ipswich

Stone Lodge Lane near St Josephs College will be shut for almost two weeks as City Fibre carry out works.

The road will be closed between Wednesday, August 25 and Tuesday, September 7 and a short diversion route will be in place.

Brettenham

Brettenham Road will be closed as Suffolk County Council will be carrying out essential road works between Wednesday, August 25 and Sunday, August 29.

A 15km diversion route has been put in place which is likely to add on around 20 minutes to your journey.

Stowupland

Rendall Lane is closed until Thursday, August 26 as Anglia Water are carrying out essential repairs.

Due to the emergency road closure a 5.3km diversion is in place which should only add on around 10 minutes.

Bury St Edmunds

City Fibre will be carrying out works between Monday, August 23 and Sunday, August 29 on Horsecroft Road.

A full road closure will be put in place and a 2km diversion will add on around five minutes to people's journeys.



