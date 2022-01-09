5 roadworks for Suffolk motorists to be aware of this week

Five roadworks to plan your journeys around in Suffolk this week

Roadworks will be taking place throughout Suffolk this week, with diversions in place to take motorists to their destinations.

Here are five to plan your journey around this week.

Belstead Road

Part of Belstead Road near Griton in Ipswich Way will be closed from Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 21 so that essential roadworks can be carried out.

A 1.6 mile diversion route has been put in place with motorists using Stoke Park Drive as an alterative route.

Market Hill

Market Hill in Sudbury will be closed from Monday, January 10 until Wednesday, January 19 so that planned roadworks can be carried out.

Motorists will still have access to the car park on Market Hill and King Street while roadworks are being carried out.

Westgate Street

Westgate Street, near the BMI Hospital in Bury St Edmunds will be closed from Thursday, January 13 until Friday, January 21 while CityFibre carry out essential works.

A short 0.3 mile diversion has been put in place which is only expected to add on around five minutes to journeys.

Felixstowe Road

Felixstowe Road in Martlesham will be closed from 9am to 3.30pm on Monday, January 10 to allow Suffolk County Council to carry out works.

A 1.2 mile diversion has been put in place with part of the route going onto the A12, and is only expected to add on five minutes to journeys.

Cemetery Road

Cemetery Road in Newmarket will be closed from Monday, January 10 until Friday, January 28 to allow essential works to be carried out.

A short 1.4 mile diversion route has been put in place which should add on around five minutes to people's journeys.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

