5 roadworks for Suffolk motorists to be aware of this week
Roadworks will be taking place throughout Suffolk this week, with diversions in place to take motorists to their destinations.
Here are five to plan your journey around this week.
Belstead Road
Part of Belstead Road near Griton in Ipswich Way will be closed from Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 21 so that essential roadworks can be carried out.
A 1.6 mile diversion route has been put in place with motorists using Stoke Park Drive as an alterative route.
Market Hill
Market Hill in Sudbury will be closed from Monday, January 10 until Wednesday, January 19 so that planned roadworks can be carried out.
Most Read
- 1 "I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day
- 2 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 3 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 4-0 win at Gillingham
- 4 'We can't get ahead of ourselves' - McKenna on 4-0 win at Gillingham
- 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 Gillingham win
- 6 Anglers urged to report illegal fishing in Suffolk
- 7 Police appeal after woman falls from bridge onto A12
- 8 'Creeping' retail park development fuels traffic fears
- 9 Five sites Aldi could build supermarket in Suffolk town
- 10 Former seaside nursing home to be converted into flats
Motorists will still have access to the car park on Market Hill and King Street while roadworks are being carried out.
Westgate Street
Westgate Street, near the BMI Hospital in Bury St Edmunds will be closed from Thursday, January 13 until Friday, January 21 while CityFibre carry out essential works.
A short 0.3 mile diversion has been put in place which is only expected to add on around five minutes to journeys.
Felixstowe Road
Felixstowe Road in Martlesham will be closed from 9am to 3.30pm on Monday, January 10 to allow Suffolk County Council to carry out works.
A 1.2 mile diversion has been put in place with part of the route going onto the A12, and is only expected to add on five minutes to journeys.
Cemetery Road
Cemetery Road in Newmarket will be closed from Monday, January 10 until Friday, January 28 to allow essential works to be carried out.
A short 1.4 mile diversion route has been put in place which should add on around five minutes to people's journeys.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.