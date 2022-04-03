Where will there be roadworks in Suffolk next week?

The pieces of roadworks drivers should be aware of this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Roadworks are set to cause disruption for drivers across Suffolk again next week – here are some you should be aware of.

A14, Bury St Edmunds

Part of the A14 will be closed near Bury St Edmunds while National Highways carry out essential works.

Lane closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am until April 17 while the works are being carried out.

Port of Felixstowe Road

The road which leads to the Port of Felixstowe will be closed from 9pm on Tuesday, April 5 until 5am on Wednesday, April 6 so National Highways can carry out roadworks.

The road will be closed again during the same times but between Wednesday and Thursday, April 7.

While the road is closed there will be a four-mile diversion route in place, which will add around 10 minutes to people's journeys.

The Street, Nacton

The Street in Nacton on the outskirts of Ipswich will be closed between Monday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 6 while street works are carried out.

While the road closure is in place there will be a four-mile diversion in place, which should take around 10 minutes.

Norton Road, Thurston

Norton Road will be closed until May 13, while essential street works are carried out.

A nine-mile diversion route will be in place, which should take around 20 minutes to complete.

Whepstead Road, Horringer

Whepstead Road in Horringer will be closed from 8pm on Tuesday, April 5 until 5am on Wednesday, April 6.

Essential roadworks are being carried out and drivers face a 24-mile diversion route which is expected to add around 45 minutes to people's journeys.

Westerfield Road, Ipswich

Westerfield Road will be closed between Monday, April 4 and Thursday, April 14, while Cadent undertakes roadworks.

A one-mile diversion route will be in place while the works are carried out.

Cuckoo Hill, Bures

Cuckoo Hill will be closed between Tuesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 7 to allow Anglian Water to carry out roadworks.

While the road closure is in place a 12-mile diversion route will be in place, which should take around 20 minutes.

Queens Road, Bury St Edmunds

Queens Road in the town of Bury St Edmunds will be closed until May 6, while City Fibre carries out essential roadworks.

While the works are being carried out there will be a short one-mile diversion route in place which should only add around five minutes to people's journeys.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.