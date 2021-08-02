7 roadworks in Suffolk to be aware of this week

Published: 2:36 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 3:43 PM August 2, 2021

Roadworks are in place in most major Suffolk towns this week - Credit: Archant

Roadworks are set to cause disruption across Suffolk throughout the week – here are seven for drivers to be aware of.

A14

Closures will be in place on the westbound carriageway between J44 Bury St Edmunds East and J42 Bury St Edmunds West.

Entry and exit slips are set to close every night from 8.10pm to 6am until September 5.

Ipswich

Multi-way traffic lights are currently in place in Norwich Road, close to the junction with Bramford Road.

The roadworks, carried out by CityFibre, are set to continue until August 6.

Sproughton

Highways England has closed Sproughton Road, below the A14, while roadworks are carried out.

The road is closed between both the on-slip and off-slip roundabouts until August 7.

Hadleigh

Two-way traffic lights are in place on the B1070 Angel Street while Anglian Water carry out works.

The works are set to complete on Wednesday, August 4.

Leiston

A stretch of High Street has been closed while Cadent carry out gas works.

The road is closed between the junction with Main Street until the betting shop until Wednesday, August 4.

Trimley St Martin

Two-way traffic lights are in place in High Road due to gas works near the Hand in Hand Pub and the Trimley Methodist Church.

The lights are set to remain in place until August 13.

Sudbury

Two-way traffic lights are in place in Newton Road while Cadent carry out gas works.

The lights, outside the cemetery, are set to remain in place until August 6.