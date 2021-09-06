5 roadworks for Suffolk motorists to watch out for this week
Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week - here's seven projects that could cause motorists delays.
Felixstowe Road, Ipswich
Traffic lights have been set up in Felixstowe Road, at the top of Bishops Hill, as roadworks are taking place in Nacton Road.
The works have been going on for more than a month and are expected to last until the end of the week.
Bury Street, Stowmarket
You may also want to watch:
Cadent works have closed the Stowmarket town centre street until the end of the week.
Traffic is still able to pass on the B1115 Tavern Street, one of the main roads leading into the town.
Most Read
- 1 Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
- 2 6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs
- 3 'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers
- 4 Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries
- 5 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
- 6 Ranking Town's 19 new signings on excitement and potential
- 7 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
- 8 North Stander: Here's when Town will win their first game of season...
- 9 What does HGV driver shortage mean for Suffolk bin collections?
- 10 Assault leaves man with broken jaw and eye socket
Westerfield Road, Ipswich
A diversion route has been put in place as work is carried out at the junction with Manor Road, near Christchurch Park.
Motorists are being directed around the works through Constable Road.
Western Way, Bury St Edmunds
Suffolk County Council works in Western Way, near Abbeygate Sixth Form College, are expected to continue until near Christmas.
Drivers are still able to pass through the busy road as traffic lights have been set up.
Stone Lodge Lane, Ipswich
CityFibre has completely closed Stone Lodge Lane near St Joseph's College until the end of Tuesday.
The diversion will take motorists through Birkfield Drive, Cambridge Drive and Belstead Road.