5 roadworks for Suffolk motorists to watch out for this week

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:16 AM September 6, 2021   
Three weeks of overnight roadworks will be carried out on the A12 near Colchester in August. Picture

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week - here's seven projects that could cause motorists delays.

Felixstowe Road, Ipswich

Traffic lights have been set up in Felixstowe Road, at the top of Bishops Hill, as roadworks are taking place in Nacton Road.

The works have been going on for more than a month and are expected to last until the end of the week.

Bury Street, Stowmarket

Cadent works have closed the Stowmarket town centre street until the end of the week.

Traffic is still able to pass on the B1115 Tavern Street, one of the main roads leading into the town.

Westerfield Road, Ipswich

A diversion route has been put in place as work is carried out at the junction with Manor Road, near Christchurch Park.

Motorists are being directed around the works through Constable Road.

Western Way, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk County Council works in Western Way, near Abbeygate Sixth Form College, are expected to continue until near Christmas.

Drivers are still able to pass through the busy road as traffic lights have been set up.

Stone Lodge Lane, Ipswich

CityFibre has completely closed Stone Lodge Lane near St Joseph's College until the end of Tuesday.

The diversion will take motorists through Birkfield Drive, Cambridge Drive and Belstead Road.


