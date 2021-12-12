6 roadworks to avoid in Suffolk this week

There are 6 planned diversions in Suffolk this week - Credit: Andy Abbott

Roadworks will be taking place throughout Suffolk this week, with diversions in place to take motorists to their destinations.

Here are six to plan your journey around this week.

Linden Road - Aldeburgh

Linden road will be closed between 8am and 4pm from December 12 - 20 while repairs are carried out to the footway.

A diversion will be in place taking motorists along Leiston and Saxmundham Roads, and vice versa.

St Margarets Road - Ilketshall St Margaret

St Margarets Road will be closed for patching prior to surface treatment from December 13-17.

This treatment involves spraying a bitumen based binder onto a road which is in good condition, putting stone chips on top, and allowing passing traffic to compress the road.

This closure will be between Ilketshall St Margaret and the Upland Hall Farm Road junction.

A diversion has been arranged along St Margarets Road, the B1062, the A144, Moles Lane, Low Street and vice versa

The Green, High Street, Rumburgh Lane, St Michaels Road and St Margaret’s Road - Ilketshall St Lawrence, Ilketshall St Margaret & South Elmham St Michael

The Green, High Street, Rumburgh Lane, St Michaels Road and St Margaret’s Road will all be closed between December 13 -17.

This is to allow the road to be patched prior to having its surface dressed.

There will be a diversion running along St Michaels Green, Church Road, Road from C946/C947 to C962, Low Street, Moles Lane, A144 and vice versa.

U5505 Stonebridge Lane - Stowupland

Stonebridge Lane is also being closed for patching prior to surface treatment next week, with the road being closed from December 13-17, between 9am and 3pm.

There will be a diversion running from the B1113, down Whitehall Road, Church Road, School Road and vice versa

Swilland Road, B1078 Road - Otley, Swilland and Witnesham

Swilland Road and the B1078 Road from Gibraltar Road to Swilland Road and Ashbocking Road in Otley Swilland and Witnesham is due to be closed from December 15 - 17, between 7pm and 7am.

This is as count loops are being installed to collect additional traffic data.

A diversion is in place along the B1077, the B1079 and vice versa.

Burnt House Lane - Battisford and Combs

Burnt House Lane, between the villages of Battisford and Combs will be closed from December 20-23 in order to patch the road before its surface is treated.

A diversion will be in place taking drivers along Deadmans Lane and Straight Road, and vice versa.