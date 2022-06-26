Seven roadworks Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Roadworks to be aware of this week - Credit: Archant

There are plenty of roadworks taking place in Suffolk this week, including some on key routes such as the A12 and A14.

Here are seven sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

A12, Woodbridge

Part of the A12 near Woodbridge will be closed overnight for five days to allow planned roadworks to be carried out.

Both carriageways of the A12 will be closed from 8pm to 6pm between Monday, June 27 and Friday, July 1.

A 28-mile diversion route will be in place while the roadworks are being carried out.

A14, Bury St Edmunds

A stretch of the westbound carriageway of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds will be closed overnight between Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28.

The westbound carriageway will then be closed again between 9pm and 5am on Wednesday, June 29 to Thursday, June 30.

Nacton Road

Nacton Road will be closed near Ravenswood Avenue between Monday, June 27 and July 30 while T-Mobile carries out roadworks.

A four-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add around 10 minutes to drivers' journeys.

Port of Felixstowe Road

The Port of Felixstowe Road will be closed between 9pm and 5am from Thursday, June 30 until Friday, July 1.

Constitution Hill, Sudbury

Constitution Hill near Sudbury town centre will be closed between Monday, June 27 and Friday, July 8 while County Broadband carries out roadworks.

While the roadworks are being carried out a two-mile diversion will be in place, which is expected to take about five minutes to complete.

B1117

The B1117 near Hevingham Hall will be closed between Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3 for an agricultural show.

A five-and-a-half-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to take around 10 minutes to complete.

Saxham Street, Stowupland

Saxham Street in Stowupland will be closed between Monday, June 27, and Friday, July 1 while essential roadworks are carried out by Suffolk County Council.

A seven mile diversion route will be in place and is expected to add around 15 minutes to people's journeys.

Lacey Street, Ipswich

Lacey Street in Ipswich town centre will be closed between Monday, June 27, and Friday, July 15 while Suffolk County Council carries out essential roadworks.

A short diversion route will be in place, but is not expected to cause too many problems for drivers.