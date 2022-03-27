13 roadworks to watch out for in Suffolk this week

There are 13 separate incidents of Roadworks in Suffolk this week - Credit: Gregg Brown

Roadworks are set to cause disruption this week, and here are some of the areas to avoid.

Flixton: Grange Road from Sewage Works to Church Road

Grange Road in Flixton is still closed between the sewage works and Church Road. This will continue through to April 15.

Lighter vehicles can take a diversion along the B1062, Back Lane, St Cross Road, Fox Hill and Flixton Road or vice versa. HGV's should check the council's website at suffolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/roadworks/road-closures-for-roadworks for more detailed directions.

Icklingham: A1101 from The Hall Close to Icklingham Road

The A1101 will be closed from The Hall Close to Icklingham Road on Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March between 10am and 3pm. This is for the safety of council operatives and the public during drainage improvement works.

Traffic should divert along the A1101, A11, A134 and B1106 or vice versa.

Saxmundham: Various Roads

Various roads in and around Saxmundham will be closed until April 1. This is because the footway is being prepared for slurry.

Roads that may be closed include Rendham Road, Chapel Road, Fairfield Road, Mill Road, Chantry Road, Albion Street, Station Approach and Park End.

Check Suffolk County councils website for more details.

Earl Soham: Bedfield Road

Bedfield Road will be closed for carriageway patching prior to surface dressing. This will be taking place between March 28 and April 1 on the stretch of road between the A1120 and Tower Corner.

Traffic will be diverted along the A1120, and Bedfield Road, or vice versa.

Stonham Parva: Church Lane, Lambeth Way and Clockhouse

Church Lane, Lambeth Way and Clockhouse in Stonham Parva will be closed between March 28 and April 1 for carriageway patching prior to surface dressing.

The diversion leads along Debenham Road and the A140, or vice versa.

Shelland: Cutlers Lane

Cutlers Lane in Shelland will be closed between April 4 and April 8 so the council can carry out pre-surface dressing prep work.

Traffic should divert along Onehouse Road, Forest Road, Starhouse Lane, B1115, Lower Road, Heron Hill and Lower Road or vice versa.

Elmswell: Station Road and Ashfield Road

Station Road and Ashfield Road will be closed from Station Road to White House Farm for carriageway resurfacing. This work will be conducted between 7pm and 5am on April 4 through April 9.

Diverted traffic should travel along New Road, Church Road, A1088, The Street, Westley Way, Elmswell Road and Ashfield Road or vice versa.

Stowupland: The Green

The Green in Stowupland will be closed between March 28 and April 8 as the council is installing a new bus stop, resurfacing the footway, removing sandbags and repairing the verge.

Traffic should divert along Thorney Green Road, the B1115 and the A1120 or vice versa.

Thurston: Norton Road

Norton Road in Thurston will be closed between the Ixworth Road junction to the Pakenham Road junction from April 4 to May 13

This is happening to enable the council to make carriageway, footway, and zebra crossing improvements.

Traffic should divert along Norton Road, Ixworth Road, Thurston Road, Upper Town, The Street, Fen Road, Bull Road, A1088, Road From A1088 To Thurston, Great Green and Norton Road or vice versa.

Cransford: West Farm Road

West Farm Road will be closed between April 4 and April 8. This is for carriageway patching prior to dressing.

Traffic should divert along the B1119, Cransford Road, Sweffling, Road from B1119 to C230/C231/C233, Bruisyard Road and vice versa.

Tannington: Peartree Lane

Peartree Lane in Tannington will be closed from April 4 and April 8. This is to allow carriageway patching prior to surface dressing.

Diverted traffic should travel along Worlingworth Road, Saxted Road and vice versa.

Worlingworth: Tannington Road and Worlingworth Road

Tannington Road and Worlingworth Road between the junction of Pear Tree Lane and the junction with Church Street will be closed between April 4 and April 8.

Traffic has been advised to divert along Southolt Road, Mill Road, Shop Street, Church Road, Church Street and vice versa.

Worlingham: Hillside avenue and Newland Avenue

Hillside Avenue and Newland Avenue in Worlingham will be closed from April 4 to April 14 in a two-phase operation to repair the footway.

In phase 1, Hillside Avenue will be closed, while in phase 2 Newland Avenue will be closed.

Traffic is expected to divert along Ellough Road and Lowestoft Road and vice versa in phase one and Hillside Avenue in phase two.