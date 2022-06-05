Major road closures to look out for in Suffolk this week

A number of major routes across Suffolk will be affected by road closures this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Roadworks are set to cause disruption for drivers across Suffolk again this week – here are some you should be aware of.

A14, near Newmarket

The A14 will remain closed overnight until June 11 between junctions 35 and 39.

The closure will be in place each night from 8pm until 6am as National Highways East carries out drainage work.

A1141, B1070 and B1115, west and mid Suffolk

The A1141, B1070 and the B1115 will be closed for one day on Monday, June 6.

This is due to the Women's Cycling Tour and will affect travel across large parts of the county, particularly in west and mid Suffolk as the route works its way round to Colchester from Bury St Edmunds.

A14, outside Ipswich

The A14 will be closed in three places outside Ipswich this week, with the first being at the junction 56 slip roads between June 11 and June 13 each night from 8pm until 6am.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 57 and 58 will be closed each night until June 11 from 8pm until 6am.

Lastly, both carriageways between junctions 58 and 59 will be closed each night until June 11 from 8pm until 6am for safety repairs.

Burkitt Road, Woodbridge

Burkitt Road in the centre of Woodbridge will be closed on June 10.

This closure is a result of the Freedom Parade between 8am and 12.30pm.

A12, Saxmundham

From June 8 until June 11, a road closure will be affecting the A12 between the A1094 and Rendham Road.

The road will be closed between 8pm and 11.59pm with a lengthy diversion route which could take up to 90 mins to complete.

A47, Lowestoft

In Lowestoft, the A147 will be closed eastbound and westbound to allow for electrical works to take place.

The road will be closed from 8pm on June 8 until 6am on June 9.

B1063, Haverhill

The B1063 outside Haverhill will remain closed until June 10 having initially shut on May 23.

It will be closed until 3pm each day and there is a 23km diversion route in place which could take about 30 minutes to complete.