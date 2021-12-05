News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 roadworks to plan your journeys around in Suffolk this week

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2021
Felixstowe is set for weeks of roadworks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Here are some of the roadworks taking place in Suffolk this month - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk this week with diversions announced to take motorists around the routes. 

Here are five to plan your journey around. 

Spring Road - Ipswich 

Spring Road will be closed on Sunday, December 12, while Anglian Water carries out essential roadworks. 

A three-mile diversion route will be in place and motorists will have to travel down Foxhall Road as part of the diversion. 

Two other major roads in Ipswich - Wherstead Road and Felixstowe Road - will also be closed for emergency roadworks next week. 

London Road - Capel St Mary 

London Road, in Capel St Mary, near the A12 will be closed from Monday, December 6 until Friday, December 10.

The essential works are being carried out by UK Power Networks.

A two and a half-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add on around five minutes to people's journeys. 

Boulge Road - Boulge 

The east Suffolk road will close between Wednesday, December 8, and Thursday, December 9, while Anglian Water carries out roadworks.

There is a seven and a half mile diversion route planned which is estimated to add around 15 minutes to people's journeys.

B1122 - Aldeburgh 

Leiston Road will close from 8am on Monday, December 6 until 4pm on Wednesday, December 4, while Suffolk County Council carry out essential roadworks. 

A five-mile diversion route will be in place and is expected to take around 10 minutes. 

A1302 - Bury St Edmunds 

The A1302 in Bury St Edmunds will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday, December 12, while roadworks are carried out by Suffolk County Council. 

A four-mile diversion route has been put in place with motorists using A14 as part of the diversion. 

