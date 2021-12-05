5 roadworks to plan your journeys around in Suffolk this week
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk this week with diversions announced to take motorists around the routes.
Here are five to plan your journey around.
Spring Road - Ipswich
Spring Road will be closed on Sunday, December 12, while Anglian Water carries out essential roadworks.
A three-mile diversion route will be in place and motorists will have to travel down Foxhall Road as part of the diversion.
Two other major roads in Ipswich - Wherstead Road and Felixstowe Road - will also be closed for emergency roadworks next week.
London Road - Capel St Mary
London Road, in Capel St Mary, near the A12 will be closed from Monday, December 6 until Friday, December 10.
The essential works are being carried out by UK Power Networks.
A two and a half-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add on around five minutes to people's journeys.
Boulge Road - Boulge
The east Suffolk road will close between Wednesday, December 8, and Thursday, December 9, while Anglian Water carries out roadworks.
There is a seven and a half mile diversion route planned which is estimated to add around 15 minutes to people's journeys.
B1122 - Aldeburgh
Leiston Road will close from 8am on Monday, December 6 until 4pm on Wednesday, December 4, while Suffolk County Council carry out essential roadworks.
A five-mile diversion route will be in place and is expected to take around 10 minutes.
A1302 - Bury St Edmunds
The A1302 in Bury St Edmunds will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday, December 12, while roadworks are carried out by Suffolk County Council.
A four-mile diversion route has been put in place with motorists using A14 as part of the diversion.