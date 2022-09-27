Town centre road closed after crash

Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash - Credit: Suffolk Police

A central road in a Suffolk town has closed following a crash.

Rowley Drive in Newmarket is closed as emergency services deal with the incident, which has seen a vehicle crash into a roadside barrier.

Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police and fire crews are currently on the scene, where a car can be seen on its side.

Please avoid ROWLEY DRIVE #Newmarket as it is closed due to an RTC #988 pic.twitter.com/wd3GpvVJ6P — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) September 27, 2022

The crash happened at about 6pm tonight and has caused long tailbacks on surrounding roads.