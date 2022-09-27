News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Town centre road closed after crash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:35 PM September 27, 2022
Updated: 6:36 PM September 27, 2022
Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash

Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash - Credit: Suffolk Police

A central road in a Suffolk town has closed following a crash.

Rowley Drive in Newmarket is closed as emergency services deal with the incident, which has seen a vehicle crash into a roadside barrier.

Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash

Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police and fire crews are currently on the scene, where a car can be seen on its side.

The crash happened at about 6pm tonight and has caused long tailbacks on surrounding roads.

Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
New Road in Naughton where the crash happened

Suffolk Live News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring his first league goal at Home Park.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-1 defeat at Plymouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon