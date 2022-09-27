Town centre road closed after crash
Published: 6:35 PM September 27, 2022
Updated: 6:36 PM September 27, 2022
A central road in a Suffolk town has closed following a crash.
Rowley Drive in Newmarket is closed as emergency services deal with the incident, which has seen a vehicle crash into a roadside barrier.
Police and fire crews are currently on the scene, where a car can be seen on its side.
The crash happened at about 6pm tonight and has caused long tailbacks on surrounding roads.