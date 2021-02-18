Work to repair fire-hit railway station on track despite lockdown
- Credit: Katy Sandalls
Work to repair a fire-hit east Suffolk train station remains on track, almost exactly three years after the building went up in flames.
Saxmundham Railway Station was left badly damaged following a serious fire in February 2018.
Six crews spent two hours putting out the blaze which disrupted train services on the East Suffolk Line for most of the day.
The fire caused serious damage to the station, which dates back to 1859.
The fire lead to the entire second floor of the station building having to be removed for safety reasons, leading to the scuppering of plans for a community hub which has since moved elsewhere.
You may also want to watch:
In October 2020, the rail operator said that it hoped that the work on the railway station would be complete by Easter 2021, adding that it was about to put the station work out to tender.
Greater Anglia confirmed this week that work on the site was continuing as planned despite further lockdowns and snow in recent months.
Most Read
- 1 Free spirit van couple spent months locked down on Suffolk driveway
- 2 Mike Bacon: 'I'm actually quite scared for us as a club right now'
- 3 15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory
- 4 'It's limp wristed and lightweight' - Simon Jordan slams Paul Lambert interview on talkSPORT
- 5 Explained - who is included in new shielding list
- 6 Concern after some staff 'not paid' at Sudbury silk firm after takeover
- 7 Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision
- 8 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
- 9 Decision made on 190 homes planned for edge of Ipswich
- 10 Dad forged daughter's signature to divert blame for motoring offence
A spokesman for the company said that a compound had been set up on the site earlier this week for work to begin.
East Suffolk Council had originally approved plans for the station to be restored as a single storey building back in October 2019, despite calls for a more comprehensive redevelopment from some within the town.
Once complete the newly refurbished building is set to include a waiting room for passengers and a new area for self-serve vending machines where tickets can be purchased.
Work to expand the station's car park was also included in Greater Anglia's plans.
This work has already been completed.
Work on the main station building had been due to take place in Summer 2020 .
Greater Anglia said that some of the delays had been due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to this, the rail operator also made adjustments to the plans for the building which required changes to the original planning permission to be approved.
These included moving of the proposed entrance of the station to its original door.
Greater Anglia said that updates on the work at the station would be given in due course.