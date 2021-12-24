One lane of busy east Suffolk road blocked after two vehicle crash

One lane of the B1121 near the A12 is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

One lane of a busy east Suffolk road near the A12 is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash at Benhall Green shortly after 11.20am after reports of an accident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The crash happened outside the crossroads of Grays Lane and Forge Close.

"One lane is blocked."

Any injuries are not thought to be serious at this stage.

