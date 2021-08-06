Incorrect 'Saxmunden' railway sign to be corrected due to spelling error
- Credit: Adam Blowers
Network Rail has apologised and confirmed an incorrectly-spelt sign for Saxmundham railway station is to be corrected.
The error was spotted by eagle-eyed travellers at a public footpath in Farnham, a few miles south-west of Saxmundham.
In pictures shared on social media, the sign spells the town as 'Saxmunden' twice and incorrectly equates 88 metres to 924 yards.
A Network Rail spokesman said: "We apologise for the spelling error on the sign, which we’ll seek to correct at the earliest convenience.
"While this kind of error is unusual, we’ll check why this happened and make sure that this doesn’t happen again."
It is not the first time an east Suffolk town has had its name changed in an accidental spelling error.
In 2018, Barclays apologised after erecting a sign outside its 'Framlington' branch - which should have been spelt Framlingham.
The sign was replaced by the bank shortly after the misspelling was noticed.
