Published: 7:00 PM August 6, 2021

The sign spells Saxmundham as 'Saxmunden' - but is to be corrected - Credit: Adam Blowers

Network Rail has apologised and confirmed an incorrectly-spelt sign for Saxmundham railway station is to be corrected.

The error was spotted by eagle-eyed travellers at a public footpath in Farnham, a few miles south-west of Saxmundham.

In pictures shared on social media, the sign spells the town as 'Saxmunden' twice and incorrectly equates 88 metres to 924 yards.

@networkrail A new sign has gone up near to us recently. Unfortunately it looks like the work experience boy checked it before signing off on it. Its Saxmundham (not Saxmunden x2) and 88m does not equal 924yds. pic.twitter.com/mCUr5JXbQO — Ian Newson (@iannewson) August 5, 2021

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We apologise for the spelling error on the sign, which we’ll seek to correct at the earliest convenience.

"While this kind of error is unusual, we’ll check why this happened and make sure that this doesn’t happen again."

You may also want to watch:

It is not the first time an east Suffolk town has had its name changed in an accidental spelling error.

In 2018, Barclays apologised after erecting a sign outside its 'Framlington' branch - which should have been spelt Framlingham.

The sign was replaced by the bank shortly after the misspelling was noticed.