Published: 5:27 PM April 22, 2021

A new garden is to be created at the rebuilt Saxmundham Railway Station where construction work is continuing after the previous building was destroyed by fire.

The new wildlife friendly garden received a boost thanks to financial support from East Suffolk Council and Saxmundham Town Council who will be giving nearly £850 between them to the project.

The councils have pledged the funding to help station adopters Sally Ford and Deborah Dann create a new garden as part of the station’s overall redevelopment after the fire in 2018.

They will also receive help from award winning garden designer Frederic Whyte who has been commissioned by the town council to design a planting scheme for the borders at the front of the station on a ‘Dutch Urban’ theme.

An artist's impression of the new Saxmundham railway station. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Work to build a new station after the fire are progressing well. As part of the project, platform two has also been resurfaced and fully refurbished with a new shelter and seating.