News > Traffic & Travel

Driver of Ford Kuga taken to hospital after serious crash with BMW

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 11:56 AM May 20, 2021   
The driver of the Ford Kuga was taken to Royal Papworth Hospital by ambulance

The driver of a Ford Kuga was taken to hospital by ambulance after a serious crash with a BMW in Haverhill on Monday.

Officers were called to the A1017 roundabout with the B1057 in Haverhill on Monday, May 17, to reports of a two-car crash between a blue BMW and grey Ford.

The driver of the Ford was taken by ambulance to Royal Papworth Hospital and the driver of the BMW was treated at scene and then went home.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving along the road immediately prior to the collision with a dash-cam should contact PC 1880 Kelly from Bury St Edmunds Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD reference 149 of May 17, 2021.

Haverhill News
West Suffolk News

