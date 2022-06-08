7 arrests in one day after police crackdown on roads in west Suffolk town

Suffolk police carry out vehicle and passenger checks at Beacon Hill Service Station at the A14/A140 junction. - Credit: Su Anderson

Seven people have been arrested following a multi-agency day of action that saw more than 100 vehicles checked in Newmarket.

The operation took place on Friday, May 27, and was aimed at disrupting the activity of criminals, including organised crime groups who commit offences across county borders while using the road network.

Of the people arrested on the day, five were charged with suspicion of drug driving, one was charged with possession of cannabis and one with driving while disqualified.

A total of 105 Traffic Offence Reports were issued, including 32 for not wearing a seatbelt, 18 for illegal number plates, 12 for using a mobile phone, 10 for tinted windows, 4 for driving overweight, three for driving other than in accordance with their license and two for not having insurance.

The operation was conducted by Suffolk police, alongside the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, HM Revenue and Customs, Home Office Immigration Enforcement; the Motor Insurers Bureau and West Suffolk Council Waste Enforcement officers.

Sergeant Julian Ditcham, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “This comprehensive day of action shows how effective we can be when we work with a wide range of partners to thwart criminal behaviour and make sure vehicles and their owners comply with the law.

"This helps to keep our roads safer places for everyone.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, added: “Once again, some tremendous results, proving the worth of these proactive events aimed at keeping criminals and defective vehicles off our county’s roads.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“Keeping Suffolk’s roads safe and free-flowing is crucially important to all of us living and working in the county, and our Roads Policing Team has a pivotal role in helping to achieve this. I would like to congratulate everyone who contributed to make this joint operation such a success.

“I fully support these multi-agency days of action, I believe the results speak for themselves.”