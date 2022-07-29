News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four miles of tailbacks of A14 in west Suffolk after car breaks down

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:51 AM July 29, 2022
Updated: 12:28 PM July 29, 2022
There are severe delays on the A14 at Newmarket

There are severe delays on the A14 after a car broke down at a significant stretch of road works.

Police were called to the scene just after 11am on Friday to the westbound carriageway at junction 37 of the major route by Newmarket.

The vehicle has broken down at an area which is already reduced to one lane of traffic.

The AA Traffic Map is showing severe delays in the area of 41 minutes with four miles of queuing traffic.

The average speed in the area is 5mph.

