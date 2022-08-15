Severe delays on A14 after single-vehicle crash in west Suffolk

There are severe delays on the A14 near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

There are severe delays on the A14 after a single-vehicle crash in west Suffolk.

Emergency services were called at 2.50pm to the eastbound carriageway at the junction with the A11 near Newmarket.

According to Suffolk police, one lane of traffic is closed following the accident and a crash barrier has been damaged.

Highways teams are on the scene helping with recovery of the vehicle.

Police added that a vehicle has also broken down in the area of the crash, adding to the congestion.

The AA Traffic Map is showing delays of up to 26 minutes.