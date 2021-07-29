News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Suffolk coast's beauty spots 'won't be special if you spoil it'

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:30 AM July 29, 2021   
The sunrises over the calm sea at Shingle Street on the hottest day of the year. Picture: SARAH LUC

The sunrises over the calm sea at Shingle Street on the hottest day of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visitors are increasingly going to out-of-the-way destinations in Suffolk to get away from people at a time when the pandemic is ongoing. 

Shingle Street and Covehithe, both located in Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, are out-of-the-way destinations with few inhabitants. 

Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems

Covehithe has no car parks and toilets - Credit: Jane George

But both have had issues with coastal erosion, and UK environmental search authority Groundsure has warned Covehithe will likely "fall into the sea". 

The Environment Agency’s national coastal erosion risk mapping estimates in five decades or 100 years 800m could be lost, cutting away some of Benacre Ness. 

In 2020, a total of £3.1 million was provided to Benacre and Kessingland Flood Management Scheme to protect the coastline and there has been a lot of work done to protect the area. 

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk district Deben ward councillor James Mallinder says it "won't be special " if you spoil Shingle Street - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Shingle Street has also increasingly seen visitors as a remote and beautiful area, particularly after it appeared in Richard Curtis' and Danny Boyle's latest film Yesterday

East Suffolk district Deben ward councillor James Mallinder believes the increased amount of visitors just shows how beautiful the area is. 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Mallinder added: "We welcome people who are respectful. 

"But if you spoil it. It won't be special anymore."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
  2. 2 Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
  3. 3 Town could still move for another winger after Chaplin signing
  1. 4 Andy's Angles: Six observations from Ipswich Town's Colchester draw
  2. 5 Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child
  3. 6 Luke Woolfenden: 'It's like night and day, and I'm loving it'
  4. 7 Family creates 50 new jobs by reviving two Suffolk pubs 
  5. 8 Suffolk landowner is fined for careless driving and jumping red light
  6. 9 Edmundson was schooled by the 'golden generation' and has put his faith in the Ipswich rebuild
  7. 10 Rise in West Suffolk Covid rate one of the highest in England

A small minority have been parking on grass verges, ruining nature on walkways and excessive litter. 

He said last year "crazily" they had a BBQ put in a bin, which set it on fire. 

"It's crazy – you can't make it up," he added. 

He recommended if people go down to areas of outstanding natural beauty like Shingle Street and it's "busy" they should turn back. 

"Or you can go another day," he said. 

He added it was "encouraging" to see more people appreciating Suffolk's beauty and asked them to explore nearby Sutton Hoo and Bawdsey. 

East Suffolk district councillor Norman Brooks, whose ward of Wrentham, Wangford and Westleton covers Covehithe, said he has not heard of any issues on the beach. 

"Most people do good [on rubbish] and certain people do not use the bins that are provided," Mr Brooks said.  

"I think people have worked hard to be sensible and proficient across the whole of East Suffolk."

He encouraged people to be careful during the pandemic and wear masks and social distance. 

"People are already behaving really well," he added. 

Visit Suffolk
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Barnsley's Conor Chaplin celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Cha

Exclusive

Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Rangers George Edmundson during the pre-season friendly match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flooding in Haverhill over the weekend

Video

Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain...

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus