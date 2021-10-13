News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A14 after single vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:00 AM October 13, 2021   
A single vehicle crash is causing delays on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds

A single vehicle crash is causing delays on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A car has left the carriageway causing delays on the A14 this morning. 

Police were called to a single vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds on the westbound carriageway at around 7.30am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a car left the carriageway and no injuries have been reported. 

Suffolk Live
A14
A14 Suffolk News

