Delays on A14 after single vehicle crash
Published: 8:00 AM October 13, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A car has left the carriageway causing delays on the A14 this morning.
Police were called to a single vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds on the westbound carriageway at around 7.30am.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a car left the carriageway and no injuries have been reported.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.