Published: 1:15 PM December 13, 2020

A highways inspector has parked her van over the top of a sinkhole on the B1025 in Colchester while roadworks are organised. - Credit: Google Maps

A highways inspector parked her van over the top of a sinkhole which appeared on a busy road in Colchester.

The sinkhole appeared on the B1025, near the junction with Queen Elizabeth Way shortly before midday Friday.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the sinkhole is dealt with.

Essex Highways tweeted that they had an inspector on scene, reporting that she had parked her van over the top of the hole to prevent anyone from falling in as they waited for temporary traffic lights to be installed and a repair to get underway,



