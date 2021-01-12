News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Did you hear the sonic boom today?

Michael Steward

Published: 1:58 PM January 12, 2021    Updated: 2:10 PM January 12, 2021
F-15 fighter jets have been involved in near-misses over Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The sonic boom is believed to have been caused by a fighter jet - Credit: Gregg Brown

A 'sonic boom' has been heard by millions of people across Essex, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and London.

Many people have reported hearing the loud bang, which is said to have been caused by an RAF fighter jet breaking the sound barrier. 

Cambridge City Council tweeted: "If you heard a massively loud bang over Cambridge in the last few minutes, don't panic - apparently it was the sonic boom from a fighter plane breaking the sound barrier!"

People took to social media to share their reactions to the huge bang. 

Essex Police has been contacted for comment. 

