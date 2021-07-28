News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in 60s taken to hospital following collision

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:25 PM July 28, 2021   
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Southwold 

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Southwold - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital following a serious collision. 

Officers were called shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, July 27, to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a white Range Rover Evoque at Market Place, Southwold, at the junction of Queen Street and the High Street.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken by ambulance to the James Paget Hospital for treatment to her injuries, which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

The road was closed as the fire service and air ambulance attended the scene, reopening at around 4.40pm.

Any witnesses to the incident – including those who were driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle – are asked to contact the roads and armed policing team at Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 208 of July 27. 

