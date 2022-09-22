Stagecoach to 'identify new transport solutions' after axing bus routes

Stagecoach has announced it will be identifying new transport solutions following fierce backlash over axed services in west Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Earlier this week, the transport company announced that as of Sunday, October 30, a total of 18 routes will be withdrawn from service.

This includes the 11/X11 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Bury St Edmunds, and the 12 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Ely.

West Suffolk residents said they were 'disgusted' by the decision to axe bus routes, with concerns raised surrounding education and medical transport.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said he was "deeply concerned" by the announcement and would be doing all he can to "fight for the services people need".

Stagecoach East has now called for a "rural connectivity summit to identify new transport solutions across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire to help protect the future of local communities".

The summit will bring together elected councillors and transport officials at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, local authority representatives from the two aforementioned counties, bus operators, transport users and business groups.