Village road set to reopen after drainage work

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:24 PM November 12, 2021
Updated: 4:36 PM November 12, 2021
Drainage work began in Great Whelnetham, Suffolk, on November 8, but this weekend the road will be reopened temporarily.

Drainage work began on Stanningfield Road, in Great Whelnetham, on November 8, but this weekend the road will be reopened. - Credit: Google Maps

Suffolk Highways has announced that it intends to reopen Stanningfield Road at Great Whelnetham.

Stanningfield Road has been closed due to drainage work since Monday, November 8.

However, the work has managed to proceed slightly ahead of schedule and due to this, Suffolk Highways has decided to not work tomorrow, as was planned, and instead to reopen the road this afternoon.

In a statement, Suffolk Highways said: "We are confident that we will complete all essential works on Sudbury Road by the end of the week, and remain on program.

"We intend to remove the two-way traffic signals on the main road A134 this afternoon and reopen Stanningfield Road to through traffic for the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

"Both will be reinstated on Monday morning. It may also be that that we are able to do the same next weekend; however, we will provide an update next week.

"Unfortunately, once we start work in the carriageway in Stanningfield Road, we will not be able to do this every weekend."

The work in Great Whelnetham is expected to continue until March 24, 2022. 


Suffolk Highways
