Flights to Dubai to restart at Stansted Airport as Emirates returns

Emirates have said they will be returning their long haul flights to Stansted Airport later this year - Credit: Google Maps

Long haul flights from London Stansted to Dubai are set to resume this year.

The Emirates flights - run by the world’s largest international airline - will resume at Stansted airport on August 1.

Initially, the airline will start with a five-weekly service, before increasing to a daily service from September 1.

It will be the first time Emirates flies from Stansted since pausing operations from the airport in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Stansted will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with the ‘Game Changer' First Class product.

The first Emirates flight out of Stansted will be an evening flight, with the EK065 departing at 9.10pm and arriving at Dubai International at 7.10am the following day.

Richard Jewsbury, Emirates divisional vice president in the UK, said: “Stansted is a key hub for Emirates in the East and South East of the UK and resuming operations will offer better connectivity to businesses and communities in the region while also boosting the UK economy through scaled up inbound travel and additional cargo capacity.

"The UK is Emirates’ most important international market and bookings have continued to surge with the further easing of travel restrictions.

"We look forward to welcoming more people on board our premium Boeing 777-300ER aircraft later this year.”

Steve Griffiths, London Stansted’s managing director, said: "The return of Emirates flights between Dubai and London Stansted is wonderful news and demonstrates the renewed confidence among airlines and passengers as we recover from the pandemic.

“The route is of huge importance to London and the East of England, providing a vital link between the two destinations and beyond, thanks to the airline's extensive onward network."