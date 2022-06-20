Stansted bosses reassure passengers over airport security wait times

Stansted bosses have allayed concerns surrounding wait-times after pictures of airport security queues circulated social media.

38,000 passengers were scheduled to depart from the airport on Sunday, June 19.

The cancellation of the first Stansted Express inbound train on Sunday affected the operation, increasing the volume of passengers arriving in a shorter period of time.

More than 9,000 departing passengers passed through security between 4am and 7am and Stansted recorded an average queue time of 12 minutes.

A spokesman for Manchester Airports Group, which operates London Stansted, said: "5,000 passengers can be screened through security in an hour, so it can seem a very busy area, especially during peak periods and in particular in the first wave of flights in the morning.

"However, it doesn't mean something is wrong. Many people tweet or take photos here, but people don't necessarily follow up when the lines move so fast."