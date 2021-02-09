Heavy snow causes delays and cancellations on trains towards London

Published: 7:55 AM February 9, 2021

Rail services are being disrupted following further snow showers overnight, with delays and cancellations expected on the mainline between Norwich and London until this evening.

Due to the adverse weather conditions brought by Storm Darcy, Norwich to London Liverpool street services will operate an hourly shuttle service between Norwich and Colchester.

Customers for stations beyond Colchester towards London should change at Colchester for a connecting service to London.

Train services will also be further delayed, altered or cancelled due to an earlier points failure between Stowmarket and Diss.

Network Rail engineers have fixed the fault however there may be delays, alterations and cancellations occurring.

There are also cancellations to services between Manningtree and Harwich and some lines will be blocked.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Train services on the Harwich branch are being disrupted due to a points failure caused by adverse weather conditions and services will be suspended until further notice.

"We are trying to source buses however due to the weather we are unable to source buses. Network Rail engineers are on route to the site to investigate."