Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:40 PM February 8, 2021    Updated: 3:05 PM February 8, 2021
Snow drifts have accumulated to great heights in east Suffolk, pictured is Leiston Road in Aldeburgh

Snow drifts have accumulated to great heights in east Suffolk, pictured is Leiston Road in Aldeburgh - Credit: Emma Whiting

Giant snow drifts are continuing to cause drama on Suffolk's roads – with Storm Darcy yet to relent in the region.

Several roads around Aldeburgh remain completely impassable because of the snow drifts, which have continued to accumulate as bitterly cold winds blow snow across the region.

Among the worst affected is Leiston Road in Aldeburgh (pictured) where drifts remain almost the height of cars. A number of cars have also broken down in the road.

Away from Leiston Road, Suffolk police have warned of "lots of dangerous and impassable roads" in the area – including the B1387 at Walberswick and the A1094.

Suffolk Highways crews are continuing to tackle the drifts across the county with the help of local farmers, with some snow drifts already tackled being higher than their six-wheeled ploughs.

There have also been numerous reports of vehicles coming off road due to icy conditions.

More snow is forecast to fall across the region through the night, with as much as 5cm of extra white stuff expected to fall today.


Aldeburgh News

