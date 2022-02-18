Huge fallen tree blocks A131 near Sudbury town centre

The tree blocked the A131 through Sudbury town centre - Credit: Contributed

A huge tree has fallen over in strong winds from Storm Eunice and blocked a busy road near Sudbury town centre.

The tree fell down in the A131 Gainsborough Street, outside the former Bridge café.

Branches from the tree were pictured resting on top of a house on the other side of the road.

It is not clear how much damage was caused by the tree falling.

A witness at the scene said traffic has built up in the area.

A number of roads in and around the Sudbury area have been blocked due to the high winds, including one blocking the A134 in Sicklesmere.

Gainsborough Street is a one-way road leading from King Street and Market Hill in the town centre.

