Huge fallen tree blocks A131 near Sudbury town centre
- Credit: Contributed
A huge tree has fallen over in strong winds from Storm Eunice and blocked a busy road near Sudbury town centre.
The tree fell down in the A131 Gainsborough Street, outside the former Bridge café.
Branches from the tree were pictured resting on top of a house on the other side of the road.
It is not clear how much damage was caused by the tree falling.
A witness at the scene said traffic has built up in the area.
A number of roads in and around the Sudbury area have been blocked due to the high winds, including one blocking the A134 in Sicklesmere.
Gainsborough Street is a one-way road leading from King Street and Market Hill in the town centre.
