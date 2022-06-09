Driver taken to hospital after crash involving BMW and Audi

A driver was taken to hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash near Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

The driver of a car has been taken to hospital after the air ambulance was called to a serious two-vehicle crash near Stowmarket.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a BMW 4-series and an Audi A1 on the B1113 at Badley, between Stowmarket and Needham Market, at about 8.10am on Wednesday.

A police spokesman confirmed that the road was closed as officers and an air ambulance arrived at the scene.

The spokesman has confirmed one of the drivers was taken to hospital by ambulance.

However, it is not believed that they have suffered any life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

A fire engine from Needham Market was also called to assist at the scene and drivers were asked to find alternative routes while the road was closed.