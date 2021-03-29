Are you the good Samaritan who helped collapsed Stowmarket driver?
- Credit: Google Street View
Suffolk police want to trace a man who helped a Stowmarket driver get to safety after he collapsed in his car.
The driver started rolling forward on Gipping Way, at the junction with Milton Road South, on Saturday at around 9.30am while he was unconscious.
As his car doors were locked, several passers-by, including the man police want to identify, stopped the car, smashed a window and got the man out.
The driver was given CPR by the roadside, and a defibrillator was used before the road and air ambulances turned up.
He was transported to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire where he is in a stable condition.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk police said on a Facebook post: "Please share, as we would like to find the missing member of this group, who along with these others did such a fantastic thing."
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 2 Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park
- 3 Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route
- 4 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
- 5 Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run
- 6 Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs
- 7 Sunday Snap: A surreal experience, Dyer's role and another kit crime
- 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Wigan
- 9 'The sad truth is our players aren't good enough for ITFC' - Town fans on Wigan draw and summer clear-out
- 10 Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe