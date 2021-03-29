News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Are you the good Samaritan who helped collapsed Stowmarket driver?

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:57 AM March 29, 2021   
Gipping Way, at the junction with Milton Road South, in Stowmarket

Gipping Way, at the junction with Milton Road South, in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Street View

Suffolk police want to trace a man who helped a Stowmarket driver get to safety after he collapsed in his car.

The driver started rolling forward on Gipping Way, at the junction with Milton Road South, on Saturday at around 9.30am while he was unconscious. 

As his car doors were locked, several passers-by, including the man police want to identify, stopped the car, smashed a window and got the man out.

The driver was given CPR by the roadside, and a defibrillator was used before the road and air ambulances turned up. 

He was transported to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire where he is in a stable condition. 



Suffolk police said on a Facebook post: "Please share, as we would like to find the missing member of this group, who along with these others did such a fantastic thing."

Stowmarket

