Van crashes into lamp post near Tesco roundabout
Published: 11:45 AM March 22, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A lamp post has been knocked down after a van crashed into it in Stowmarket.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident near the Tesco roundabout in Stowmarket, close to the A1120 shortly after 9am this morning.
A Ford Transit van crashed into a nearby lamppost, knocking it over and exposing wires at its base.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision and that the van had been recovered.
Suffolk Highways has been notified and the lamp post has been moved out of the way.
