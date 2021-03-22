Van crashes into lamp post near Tesco roundabout

Published: 11:45 AM March 22, 2021

The lamppost fell close to the Tesco supermarket in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A lamp post has been knocked down after a van crashed into it in Stowmarket.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident near the Tesco roundabout in Stowmarket, close to the A1120 shortly after 9am this morning.

A Ford Transit van crashed into a nearby lamppost, knocking it over and exposing wires at its base.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision and that the van had been recovered.

Suffolk Highways has been notified and the lamp post has been moved out of the way.







