News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Van crashes into lamp post near Tesco roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:45 AM March 22, 2021   
Gun Cotton Way Stowmarket

The lamppost fell close to the Tesco supermarket in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A lamp post has been knocked down after a van crashed into it in Stowmarket. 

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident near the Tesco roundabout in Stowmarket, close to the A1120 shortly after 9am this morning. 

A Ford Transit van crashed into a nearby lamppost, knocking it over and exposing wires at its base. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision and that the van had been recovered. 

Suffolk Highways has been notified and the lamp post has been moved out of the way. 



You may also want to watch:

Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Hermann in the first episode of Made in Chelsea

TV

Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Cordons were in place at a house in Woodbridge on Wednesday

Man died after trench collapsed at building site, coroner hears

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Portsmouth

'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth manager Paul Cook celebrates after the final whistle during the Sky Bet League Two match

Football

'I should have stayed... that's the brutal truth' - Cook on his...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus