Police appeal as man airlifted to hospital after car crashes into fence

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:26 AM August 1, 2022
A person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Stowmarket

A person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Stowmarket - Credit: Contributed

Police are appealing for witnesses as a man was airlifted to hospital after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a fence near Stowmarket. 

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a red Fiat Panda in Needham Road, Combs Ford, at about 1.10pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the car left the road and crashed into a fence, sleepers and a lamppost. 

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the crash.

The spokesman added: "The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment to his injuries."

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crash and anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 206 of July 30. 


